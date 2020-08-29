Telangana: Coronavirus patient attacks ASHA workers in Mancherial

A coronavirus patient has attacked two ASHA workers -- Sailaja and Lakshmi who asked the former to be in quarantine as he was tested corona positive. The incident occurred in Kishtapur village of Jinnaram mandal in Mancherial.

Getting into details, the two ASHA workers went to the residence of the patient and advised him to stay under home quarantine for testing positive for coronavirus. The patient was irked after being told not to come out of the house and attacked the workers. Based on the complaint registered by the ASHA workers, the police registered a case and are investigating.

Meanwhile, the police shifted the man to a quarantine centre. The police said that the patients should cooperate with the healthcare workers and anyone found attacking the frontline warriors will be severely punished.Telangana

Mancherial has been witnessing a rise in the coronavirus for the last two weeks. The district on Saturday reported 86 coronavirus positive cases out of the total 2,751 cases reported across the state. The total confirmed cases in Telangana touched to 1,20,166 while the total deaths due to the virus reached 808. Currently, there are 30,008 active cases in the state.

Areas such as Bellampalli, Naspur, Srirampur, Mandamarri towns, and Chennur, Luxettipet and Hajipur mandals were also witnessing cases.