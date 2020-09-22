Telangana Covid-19 Cases: 2,166 Corona Positive Cases And 2,143 Recoveries Get Listed In Last 24 Hours

Telangana on Tuesday registered 2,166 coronavirus positive cases and 2,143 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,74,744 the recoveries touched 1,44,073. With the death of 10 persons on Monday, the death toll reached 1052 and the active cases in the state are 29,649 out of which 22,620 are in-home quarantine.

Around 53,690 samples were tested by the government till 8 PM on Monday night out of which 2,166 turned positive. So far, 25,73,005 tests have been conducted by the government. Out of 2,166 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 309 were reported from GHMC, 166 from Rangareddy, 147 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 113 from Nalgonda,127 from Karimnagar, 87 from Khammam, 95 from Warangal Urban, 90 from Nizamabad, 64 from Suryapet, 44 from Sangareddy, 88 from Siddipept 90 from Mahabubabad, 51 from Rajanna Sircilla, 50 from Peddapalli, 79 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 43 from Mancherial, 50 from Kamareddy, 48 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 28 from Mahabubnagar, 79 from Jangaon, 33 from Nagar Kurnool, 22 from Nirmal, 36 from Medak, 25 each from Wanaparthy, 20 from Bhupalpally, 24 each from Vikarabad, 19 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 21 from Adilabad, 22 from Mulugu and 11 from Narayanpet.