Telangana: Counting of votes for local bodies MLC election underway

Counting of votes for local bodies MLC election is underway at five centres. The EC set up six tables in Adilabad, nine tables in Karimnagar and five tables in three other places.



The vote counting for six MLC seats began at 8 am today and the result is expected by 12 noon. It is learned that around 200 votes will be counted in every round.



Meanwhile, the police imposed three-tier security at the counting centres to avoid any untoward incidents. The local bodies MLC election was held on December 10.

