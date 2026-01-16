  1. Home
Telangana: Couple from Mancherial killed in road accident while returning from Sabarimala

  • Created On:  16 Jan 2026 1:56 PM IST
A couple tragically lost their lives in an accident while returning from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, having witnessed the Makara Jyothi.

A couple tragically lost their lives in an accident while returning from a pilgrimage to Sabarimala, having witnessed the Makara Jyothi. The incident took place near Kanyakumari.

Palakurthi Satyanarayana, 63, and his wife, Rama, 59, were residents of Luxettipet town in the Mancherial district, where they operated a general store for their livelihood. On 8 January, the couple, who were observing the Ayyappa vow, travelled by private vehicle to Sabarimala for darshan.

On 15 January, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, after successfully completing their pilgrimage, the couple visited Kanyakumari. Following a ceremonial bath in the sea and visits to local temples, they were struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their tourist bus. Both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have since transferred their bodies to the Kanyakumari government hospital. The local police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sabarimala PilgrimageRoad AccidentMancherial CoupleKanyakumariMakara Jyothi
