Covid-19 Cases Decline In Telangana Due To Lockdown

The state government's initiatives, including the implementation of lockdown, to combat the rare disease Covid-19 have had positive results. Along with wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding group meetings, even the strict lockdown rules made the Covid-19 came down in the state.

It is well known that the second wave of the corona shocked the country and in the state too, thousands of cases started reporting in a single day. Covid-19 intensity, which began in April, became more severe by the end of the month. In the first week of May, the corona positivity rate in the state was 8.69 percent.

On the 12th of the same month, the government imposed a lockdown in Telangana under this directive. According to a recent report presented to the government by the medical health ministry, the corona was under control in the state from that day until the 13th of this month due to the lockdown. In the first week of the lockdown, the corona positivity rate was 6.74 percent with 29,778 positive cases. Last week (9th to 13th of this month) the positivity rate dropped to 1.40 percent (8,369 cases). That's down to almost a fifth in five weeks.

Corona cases started in the state on March 2 last year and the spread of the second wave was more severe than the first wave. According to the Medical Health Department, a total of 6.03 lakh corona cases have been registered till the 13th of this month, of which 3.04 lakh cases were registered in the second wave. This means that while half the cases were registered from March last year to March this year, the remaining half were registered within three and a half months from last March to date. A total of 1.67 crore samples were tested, of which 80.02 lakh samples were tested, which is half of these three months. So far, the positivity rate has been 3.60 percent, compared to 3.80 percent in the second wave of these three-and-a-half months.

With the corona second wave spread, the government conducted a statewide fever survey from the fifth of last month. Four rounds of surveys were conducted under the orders of the Collectors until the 13th of this month. In the first round, 20,134 teams surveyed 1.13 crore houses, while 2.36 lakh people had a fever, headache, and other symptoms. In the second round, 15,703 teams surveyed 99 lakh homes and identified symptoms in 1.34 lakh people. In the third round, 14,482 teams surveyed 55.79 lakh houses and identified symptoms in 65,292 people, while in the fourth round, 2,394 teams surveyed in 6.02 lakhs homes and identified symptoms in 4,862 people. Medical kits were provided to those with symptoms.

The recovery rate in the state during the first week of lockdown was 90.47%, after which it gradually increased to 95.91% last week. Also, in the first week of the lockdown, the occupancy rate in hospitals was 52 percent, while last week it was 16 percent.