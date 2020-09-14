Telangana Covid-19 Update: A Total Of 1,417 New Positive Cases Get Added To The List In Last 24 Hours

Telangana on Monday registered 1,417 coronavirus positive cases and 2,479 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,58,153, the recoveries touched 1,27,007. With the death of 13 persons on Sunday, the death toll reached 974 and the active cases in the state are 30,532 out of which 26,639 are in home quarantine.

Around 34,427 samples were tested by the Government till 8 PM on Sunday night out of which 1,417 turned positive and the results of 825 are pending. So far, 21,69,339 tests have been conducted by the Government.



Out of 1,417 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 341 were reported from Hyderabad GHMC, 264 from Rangareddy, 108 from Karimnagar, 107 from Sangareddy.



25 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 47 from Nalgonda, 37 from Khammam, 70 from Warangal Urban, 67 from Nizamabad, 34 from Suryapet, 107 from Sangareddy, 75 from Siddipept, 54 from Mahabubabad, 24 from Rajanna Sircilla, 39 from Peddapalli, 27 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 28 from Mancherial, 11 from Kamareddy, 23 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 34 from Mahabubnagar, 20 from Jangaon, 32 from Nagar Kurnool, 8 from Nirmal



13 from Medak, 19 from Wanaparthy, 8 from Bhupalpally, 6 from Vikarabad, 16 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 12 from Adilabad, 9 from Mulugu and 1 from Narayanpet.