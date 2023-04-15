Telangana CS Santhi Kumari: Ambedkar statue will be of ‘Chaitanya Deepti’

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has said that the tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar unveiled on Friday here would also play the role of 'Chaitanya Deepti' (light of consciousness) to everyone, including tourists who visit the historic city.

In welcome address at the unveiling of the statue, she said the statue will be an inspiration to all sections of people, including officials, students and different communities in the city.

She said the youngest state of Telangana has registered an impressive growth in GSDP and per capita income. The GSDP has increased three times to Rs 13.27 lakh crore and the per capita income is Rs 317,115. The Chief Secretary claimed the government implemented a slew of welfare and development programmes for the poor; the Dalit Bandhu scheme was a role model for the country. She thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for achieving big results in implementing the schemes in a short time.