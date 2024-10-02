Telangana: Dasara holidays announced for all educational institutions

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana E V Narsimha Reddy, on Tuesday issued an order to give Dussehra holidays to government as well as private schools from tomorrow.

As per the academic calendar for 2024-2025, Dussera holidays are declared from October 2 to 14 government aided or un-aided management in the State.

The Director of School Education instructed regional joint directors of school education and all the district educational officers in the State to see that the private schools should follow the academic calendar strictly without any deviation.

If any deviation is found, action shall be initiated against the management concerned as per rules in force.