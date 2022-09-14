Telangana: Dasara vacation from Sept 26 to Oct 10

Hyderabad: The Education department has declared Dasara holidays for all Educational institutions from September 26.

As per the academic calendar issued by the School Education department, all schools and colleges in the State will have 14 days of Dasara vacation from September 26 to October 10.

Christmas vacation for missionary schools will begin from December 22 to 28 and Sankranthi vacation for non-missionary schools from January 13 to 17, 2023.