Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy Said Rs 31 Crores Have Been Collected From The People Who Stepped Out Without Masks

Telangana DGP Mahendra Reddy has submitted a report to the high court that a total of Rs 31 crore has been collected from those who stepped out without wearing masks in Telangana. According to the report, 98 cases were registered against drug dealers on the black market and 3,39,412 cases were filed against those who did not wear masks. Today High Court has heard the explanation of Telangana Police Officials on how they are controlling Covid-19 in the state.

The CPs of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda appeared for the hearing today (Tuesday). Also, DGP Mahendra Reddy submitted a report to the High Court on the lockdown and corona rules in Telangana. As part of this, a total of 22,560 cases were registered for non-compliance with physical distance, the DGP told the court.



The DGP said that all measures are being taken against people who are not wearing masks. He also said, "We are blocking the sale of drugs on the black market and so far 98 cases have been registered." He also added that action is being taken to enforce the lockdown. A total of 4,31,823 cases of violations of the rules were registered between January 1 and 14 this month. A total of Rs 31 crore was imposed on those who did not wear masks.



The High Court, however, expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the curfew at night in Lockdown. The government was directed to submit full details of the vaccination. The elderly and the poor should be contracted with NGOs for vaccination and drive in vaccination. The High Court has directed that corona-affected teachers who are on election duty should be identified as corona warriors.

