Telangana DGP Responds to Battalion Constables protest, says will take action against anti-govt. elements
Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender addressed the ongoing agitation by battalion constables across the state, who are demanding the implementation of a single police policy. The protests have seen participation from both constables and their family members, raising concerns about the current police recruitment and operational systems.
DGP Jitender emphasized that raising concerns while serving in a disciplined force is not appropriate. He acknowledged that he had previously mentioned the intention to implement the old system over the holidays but urged constables to refrain from further protests at this time. “There is a suspicion that anti-government forces are behind these agitations,” he stated, indicating the potential influence of external elements on the protests.
In light of the ongoing unrest, the DGP made it clear that legal action would be taken against those involved in the protest activities, reinforcing the law enforcement authority's stance on maintaining order. He also reiterated that the recruitment system in place in Telangana aligns with the practices being adopted by other states across the country.