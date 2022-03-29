Telangana: Dharani portal launched to modernise land records

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a portal called 'Dharani' to modernise land records as part of Land Records Management System. It is a step to meet the needs of the landowners in getting conclusive ownership rights.

Its aim is to combine land records with land administration and registration services.

This online portal will serve as a single window for the authenticity of all land parcels and performs all land related work in an efficient, effective and integrated method. 'Dharani' portal has records of 1.46 crore acres of land within the limits of the State.

The details of the same can be accessed through the portal at any point of time.

