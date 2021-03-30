Telangana: Didn't expect KCR would give ticket, says Nomula Bhagat

Jubilee Hills: Deceased MLA's Nomula Narasimhaiah's son, Nomula Bhagat, who is being fielded as the TRS candidate for Nagarjunasagar by-election, says he never expected Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would name him.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, after getting the B-Form from KCR, Bhagat said the CM's development work would ensure his victory. "There are 1.5 lakh beneficiaries of various schemes of the TRS government in Nagarjunasagar. Whoever KCR appoints will win in Nagarjunasgar. There is no competitor for TRS. There is competition within the party. KCR's schemes have ensured victory of my father. My father was given due recognition in the party after he joined TRS. It is unfortunate to lose my father within two years after getting elected. I will be indebted to KCR for my entire life," he remarked.

Bhagat said he would fulfil the aspirations of his father. "People would bless me in the election, which are being held after my father's death. There is no growth in BJP in Nagarjunasagar since the 2018 election."

An engineering graduate, Bhagan has also done LLM. The 36-year-old worked in various IT companies between 2008 and 2012. He is an advocate in the High Court of Telangana. He has been active in TRS, particularly in Nagarjuna sagar constituency, since 2014, following in his father's footsteps. In 2014 and 2018, Bhagat participated in the Assembly election campaign along with his father. He is into social service as chairman of NL Foundation providing free education to poor needy students and conducting medical camps in rural areas.