Telangana didn’t receive rains due to sins of KCR: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that the Telangana State didn’t receive adequate rains in the last year due to sins committed by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to the media at Tukkuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Minister said the BRS party has collapsed within three months of losing power and no regional party in the country has collapsed in such a short time.

“BRS party is a family rule. KTR means Kalvakuntla Tapping Rao. They are a tapping family. Moreover, former minister Harish Rao’s remarks against Congress don’t not make any sense,” the Minister said.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is an in-charge of Congress party for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said that his party candidate Danam Nagender would win the seat with one lakh majority and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who represents Secunderabad, had done nothing for the development of Lok Sabha segment during his tenure.

“Former chief minister KCR claimed that he has developed Hyderabad by building only a cable bridge. But, the Congress government has taken up the Musi Riverfront project with estimated cost of Rs.40,000 crores,” the Minister said.

Alleging that BJP Telangana unit president G Kishan Reddy is trying to win the Lok Sabha elections by creating conflicts between religions, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the BJP’s tactics wouldn’t work out in Telangana and Congress would definitely win 14 seats in Lok Sabha polls.