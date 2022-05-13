Telangana: Discrepancies in senior Inter question papers stump students

Hyderabad: On day 3 of the Intermediate second-year exam (Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper -II), students were shocked after they were handed over Political Science Paper II, as English and Telugu versions were different. There were errors in Mathematics IIA Urdu medium question paper on Thursday.

Invigilators pointed out that question 8, carrying five marks, in section-B of the Political Science (Civics) paper-II was different for English and Telugu versions. While the Telugu version had "Describe home rule movement in Indian Independence struggle", the English version said "Point out the main provisions of the Independence of India Act, 1947". This is when questions in all versions of question papers should be same.

There were also errors in question paper of Mathematics IIA Urdu medium. Question 1 in section-A had 'Farji' instead of 'Zarbi' which means multiplicative. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials immediately issued errata instructing students to read it as 'Zarbi', instead of 'Farji,' and also asked to remove word 'Theek' in section B question 20 of Mathematics-IIA Urdu medium paper, said a private college lecturer.

Reacting to the issue, the TSBIE said it noticed the variation in question 8 of Political Science in English and Telugu versions. However, "it prepared the scheme of evaluation for Telugu and English versions separately; evaluation would be done accordingly. There is no ambiguity in this regard. Marks will be awarded for Telugu medium students whether Telugu version or English version question eight is attempted as per the scheme of evaluation.

Meanwhile, 21,876 second-year students were absent for the exam. Of the 4.39 lakh students registered, 4.17 lakh attended. Twelve malpractice cases, including seven in Vikarabad, four in Nagarkurnool and one in Peddapalli district were booked during the exam.