Telangana: District collector's wife gives birth to baby in government hospital

Sending inspiration to many, Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector's wife Madhavi gave birth to a baby boy at government area hospital. The condition of the mother and son is said to be stable.



Madhavi was admitted to hospital on Tuesday midnight and the hospital staff performed a safe delivery under Dr Mukkanteshwara Rao's guidance. The move is to enhance the trust of the public visiting government hospitals and also to put an end to the myth of alleged bad services of the government. Last month, IAS officer Snehalatha Mogili also gave birth to a baby girl at government hospital in Khammam.

Lauding the district collector and his wife's move, health minister Harish Rao took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. "Warmest Congratulations to @Collector_BDD & his wife. I hope both the mother & the child are doing well. It gives us immense pride to see how under the able leadership of CM KCR Garu, state medical infrastructure has proven to be the first choice of people," the minister said in a tweet.

