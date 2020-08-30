Telangana: Doctor booked for sexual assault on staff nurse in Bhadradri

A case was filed against a doctor for allegedly raping a staff nurse who was working at a government hospital in Bhadrachalam. The woman in her complaint said that the doctor has been harassing her to fulfil his sexual desires for the past few weeks.

According to the police, the doctor went to the nurse's home on August 24 and sexually violated her. The sexual assault came to light when the woman's parents approached the police. The police registered a case under relevant sections 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions against the doctor. No arrests were made yet.

In February this year, an anaesthesia technician booked for sexually exploited a nurse on the promise of marrying her. The accused is said to have sexually assaulted her several times and the woman shifted to another hospital following the harassment. Even the technician joined the same hospital and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Based on the woman's complaint, the LB Nagar police registered a case against the accused.