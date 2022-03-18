Telangana: Don't fall in Opposition trap, Kavitha tells youth

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government recently announced 80,000 jobs, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday appealed to young job aspirants to focus on studies and not to 'fall in Opposition trap'. She gave a video message on the occasion of Holi.









She thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing 7,305 field assistants would be taken back into service. She thanked him on behalf of 3,978 employees of SERP and 378 MEMPA staff who would now get salaries on a par with government employees, after the announcement.

Former MP congratulated the 54,201 mid-day meal scheme workers whose monthly honorarium would be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, after the CM's announcement. She appealed to youth and families to use natural organic colours and be protective towards the environment.