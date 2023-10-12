Telangana: Dussehra holidays to begin from tomorrow in the state

Ahead of Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, both public and private schools in the state have declared holidays starting from Friday. Schools are scheduled to reopen on the 26th of this month. Today, schools and colleges held grand celebrations, with students dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by Batukammas.

The girls danced to Bathukamma songs, creating a festive atmosphere. Students residing in government hostels have returned to their hometowns, resulting in crowded RTC buses.

The Summative Assessment (SA-1) exams for students in classes 1 to 10 concluded on Wednesday. The results of these exams will be announced after the holidays.

Additionally, the education department has instructed that the marks for the formative assessment-1 and 2 examinations must be recorded in Child Info before Thursday. Meanwhile, Junior colleges have also been granted holidays from the 19th to the 25th of this month.