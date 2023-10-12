Live
- Blinken meets Netanyahu, assures full support on finding missing Americans
- Delhi HC appoints Justice Talwant Singh as observer for IICC President's election
- Om Birla meets Parliamentary representatives of G20 nations ahead of P20 summit
- Shivarajkumar urges fans to support team India Vs Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup 2023
- After Delhi, IB board now in AP and Haryana
- After opposition at three places, Goa Govt identifies fourth site for IIT
- HPL to invest Rs 3,000 crore in West Bengal
- ED starts investigation on ration distribution irregularities in Bengal
- IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for listing Ukrainian regions in its members
- Will BJP field Scindia in MP Assembly elections?
Just In
Telangana: Dussehra holidays to begin from tomorrow in the state
Ahead of Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, both public and private schools in the state have declared holidays starting from Friday.
Ahead of Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, both public and private schools in the state have declared holidays starting from Friday. Schools are scheduled to reopen on the 26th of this month. Today, schools and colleges held grand celebrations, with students dressed in traditional attire and accompanied by Batukammas.
The girls danced to Bathukamma songs, creating a festive atmosphere. Students residing in government hostels have returned to their hometowns, resulting in crowded RTC buses.
The Summative Assessment (SA-1) exams for students in classes 1 to 10 concluded on Wednesday. The results of these exams will be announced after the holidays.
Additionally, the education department has instructed that the marks for the formative assessment-1 and 2 examinations must be recorded in Child Info before Thursday. Meanwhile, Junior colleges have also been granted holidays from the 19th to the 25th of this month.