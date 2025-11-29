Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikaramarka emphasises on Green Energy for economic growth

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, emphasised the crucial need for green energy in fostering the development of both the state and the nation. Speaking at a recent event, he highlighted the global discourse surrounding the importance of renewable energy, noting that developing countries must achieve 50 percent green energy according to the Paris Agreement.

Vikramarka outlined Telangana's strategic plans to meet its future electricity demands, setting an ambitious target of achieving a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047. He asserted that the state is being developed to compete on a global scale, with Hyderabad poised to become a significant global hub.

In his address, Bhatti Vikramarka pointed out the need for the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to grow, necessitating a 30 percent increase in electricity supply. He reviewed previous growth rates, noting a 14.2 percent increase from 2014 to 2018, followed by 5.44 percent in 2020-21. He expressed confidence that, following Congress's return to power in 2024-25, Telangana would achieve a 10 percent growth rate.