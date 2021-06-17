Telangana: EAMCET 2021 application deadline date extended to June 24

It is already known that the Covid-19 virus spread rapidly in the second wave. After the imposition of the lockdown, the situation turned better and the positive cases came down.

Due to the lockdown, many 'SET' exams are postponed. Thus, the government decided to extend the application deadline for Eamcet 2021 once again. The Eamcet Convener revealed the news on Thursday and said, students, can apply for it online by the 24th of this month without any penalty fees.



Eamcet convener Professor A. Govardhan said that due to the corona lockdown, the application deadline has been extended as per the request of the students. JNTU is conducting the Telangana Eamcet examination along with Higher Education Council. In fact, the application deadline for the exam was May 18. It was extended four times. And now again, it is extended to June 24.

Exams for the Eamcet will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) format from July 5 to 9. It is learned that the tests will be conducted in a total of 9 sessions, officials said earlier. According to JNTU, there will be 3 sessions for Agriculture, 5 sessions for Engineering, and another for the needy. Exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 6 pm.

