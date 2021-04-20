Telangana: Eatela Rajender makes sensational comments on politics, says it lost respect

Telangana State Medical Health Minister Eatela Rajender once again made sensational remarks. He made several key remarks while speaking at a recent meeting of TRS activists in Warangal Urban District. He said that the people are losing faith in politics and politicians. Needless to say, politicians once had immense confidence in the people and now you are not aware of the situation. In the past, politicians and leaders had respect, value and trust in the society.

The minister alleged that BJP was trying to propagate false propaganda on social media. He said it was not a good tradition. He said that a situation should not arise where traditions and honors are being sacrificed for the temporary benefit of temporary success.

He said all this type of politics will perish in coming days. Ultimately, we must drive the people to instill respect for politics and politicians. He said that the KCR-led TRS has made a history. However, the minister's remarks on politics have once again become a hot topic in many parties.