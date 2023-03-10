Telangana Education Department Implements Half-Day Schools Due to Heatwave Conditions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As summer begins in some parts of the country, Hyderabad is experiencing intense heatwave conditions. To address this, the Telangana education department has decided to implement half-day schools with adjusted timings from 7.45 am to 12 noon, in consideration of the rising temperatures in the city.

Additionally, the department has recommended that all school managements provide ample drinking water for students during school hours, to ensure their safety and well-being in the hot weather.

The decision to implement half-day schools and ensure the availability of drinking water for students is a proactive step taken by the Telangana education department to combat the effects of the heatwave and prioritize the health and safety of students.