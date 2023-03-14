Telangana: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducts review meeting on Inter exams

Rangareddy: In view of the upcoming Intermediate examinations, State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), District Collectors, conducted a review meeting through video conference on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that all arrangements are made without any shortcomings in the conduct of the examinations. Considering the severity of summer, health personnel should be appointed in every centre and basic treatment facilities should be made available. In addition to solving health problems, it was suggested that TeleManus - 14416, established in collaboration with the Department of Health, can be used to provide counselling to address the anxiety of the students about the exams.

She said that RTC buses must run to all areas according to the examination timings and no complaints should be allowed in this regard. She advised the officials that drinking water accommodation, adequate furniture and other minimum facilities are made available in every centre. The conduct examinations must be held in a hassle-free environment without causing any inconvenience to the students. Ministersaid that the students writing the examinations can also download the hall tickets directly through the website.

Hall tickets can be obtained through the site http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in. If the college owners do not give hall tickets anywhere, the officials have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent problems from arising to the students and to spread awareness about the arrangements made by the government to directly download the hall tickets. Similarly, she suggested that for the convenience of students, control room numbers have been set up at the state level: 040-24601010, 24655027 and students can contact the control room if they have any problems related to the examinations.

In a video conference, Ranga Reddy District Collector Harish said that 71,773 first year students and 55,883 second year students are appearing for the examinations from 15th of this month to 4th of April from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm every day through 182 examination centres and 31 question papers.

Section 144 has been implemented at the examination centres and adequate police arrangements have been ordered. They will ensure that the COVID-19 norms are implemented at all the centres. He said that a control room number: 8978158484 has been set up at the district level so that whatever problem the students may have, they can solve them and clear their doubts.