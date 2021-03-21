Telangana: Election commission gives green signal for PRC announcement

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on Sunday gave a green signal to the Telangana government on announcing PRC to the government employees in the state.



The state finance commission has written to the Central Election Commission seeking permission for the announcement of PRC in the state in the view of the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll. In a response, the Central Election Commission (CEC) secretary Avinash Kumar in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Shanshank Goel said that there are no concerns on announcing PRC to the government employees.

It also asked the government not to make use of the announcement for political benefits.

Nagarjuna Sagar constituency of Nalgonda district is set to go for assembly bypoll on April 17. The election was necessitated due to the demise of Nagarjuna Sagar sitting MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah on December 1, 2020.