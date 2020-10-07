Telangana Election Commissioner Parthasarathy Says GHMC Elections May Be Conducted In November Or December

Election Commissioner of Telangana, Parthasarathy has visited Tirumala today and offered prayers to Lord Balaji. He along with his family flew to Tirumala on Wednesday morning and took the blessings of Lord Balaji during VIP break darshan slot.

He received a grand welcome by TTD officials and then he also received Srivari Tirtha Prasadams in the Ranganaikula Mandapam.

Speaking to media, Parthasarathy said that, the election notification for GHMC elections will be out soon. He also mentioned that elections will be held in either November or December.

As the tenure of the governing body of GHMC will end in the first week of February, the EC has already started the process for the GHMC elections. Amid Covid-19 rapid spread, EC has decided to go with 'Ballot' manner.