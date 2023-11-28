Live
- SC issues notices to Naidu in bail cancellation petition, imposes restrictions till December 8
- Cummins welcome Cricket Australia's decision to overhaul T20I squad against India
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
Just In
Telangana election: Govt declares holidays for 2 days
Highlights
In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, Hyderabad district Collector announced holidays for all educational institutions for two days on November 29 and November 30.
In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, Hyderabad district Collector announced holidays for all educational institutions for two days on November 29 and November 30.
In a tweet , Hyderabad Collector said that all the educational institutions will remain closed for two days. Regular activities will start on December one.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS