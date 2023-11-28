Telangana election: Govt declares holidays for 2 days

In view of the Telangana Assembly elections, Hyderabad district Collector announced holidays for all educational institutions for two days on November 29 and November 30.

In a tweet , Hyderabad Collector said that all the educational institutions will remain closed for two days. Regular activities will start on December one.

*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.*



*Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS @CEO_Telangana — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) November 28, 2023



