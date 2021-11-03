Telangana ENC Muralidhar writes to GRMB over irrigation projects in AP

Telangana engineer-in-chief Muralidhar asked the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to send the detailed project reports (DPRs) to CWC according to the Andhra Pradesh reorganization act.



In an another letter continuation to the letter written on October 26 on the DPRs of the project, Muralidhar said that the projects such as Choutupalli Hanmantha Reddy, Mukteshwawra Lift, Tupakulagudem, Modikuntavagu and Seetharama Projects are not new projects and 967.94 tmcs were allocated to Telangana before the state bifurcation. "The projects have been taken up on the directions of tmcs allocated to the state and the projects in Andhra Pradesh will have no effect on it," Muralidhar mentioned.

The board also has no right to take care of projects taken up before 2014 and can be looked after by CWC directorates. "The Krishna board has sent Rayalaseema DPR to CWC. The centre will accord permission for the DPRs and the boards has no power. The Jal Shakti minister also assured for the approval of DPRs which have to be sent to CWC," he stated.