Telangana excels and surpasses many big states in India - says KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has claimed the youngest state of Telangana surpassed many big states and registered a huge growth on all fronts in the country. Today, every one in the country is speaking about the Telangana which emerged as a Trailblazer with the pioneering efforts of his government, the CM said

KCR was participating in the Telangana Integration Day celebrations in Hyderabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister warned those who were trying to obstruct the Telangana development will face dire consequences. He said that " Our unity is our strength. Let us raise and strive for Golden Telangana", the CM said that Telangana development model is a role model for the country . Many states are emulating the Telangana model.

The Chief Minister listed out all the welfare and development programmes taken up by Telangana government. He claimed Palamuru Rangareddy Lift scheme addressed the farmers plights permanently. The government already started distributing one lakh 2 Bed Room houses in Greater Hyderabad limits.

KCR said the Aasara pension amount has already been increased and provided a big relief to the poor by reducing age limit to 57 years. Special schemes have been introduced for all underprivileged communities for their social and economical development in the society. Eom