Telangana eyes global rice markets: PJTAU hosts brainstorming session to tackle surplus stocks

Hyderabad: A high-level brainstorming session was held on Tuesday at the Agri Hub of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Rajendranagar, to address the challenge of surplus rice stocks in Telangana. With paddy production soaring, officials and experts gathered to explore export strategies for the excess 50 lakh metric tons of rice.

The session was jointly organized by PJTAU and the State Civil Supplies Department. Civil Supplies Commissioner M. Stephen Ravindra, Agriculture Director Dr. B. Gopi, Civil Supplies Director Hanumant Kondiba, Additional Director Rohit, PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Professor Aldas Janaiah, Research Director Dr. Marathi Balaram, and leading rice scientists participated. International rice export analyst and World Food Foundation awardee Dr. Samarendu Mahanti also joined the discussion alongside prominent exporters.

Mahanti highlighted that India contributes 40% to global rice exports, while the Philippines leads imports with 10%. He noted that Telangana’s rice production has tripled since 2014, with an estimated 2 crore metric tons expected this year. Of this, 50 lakh metric tons will be used locally, leaving ample scope for exports to African and Asian countries. He emphasized the growing demand for Telangana’s glutinous rice and the success of exports to the Philippines under the brand ‘Telangana Rice’.

Professor Janaiah stressed the need to reform the Civil Supplies Corporation to adapt to surplus conditions and global opportunities. Commissioner Ravindra proposed a new business model and announced plans to establish a dedicated export promotion unit within the corporation.

Dr. Gopi added that the government will encourage farmers to shift from rice to pulses and oilseeds in Yasangi and promote globally demanded rice varieties through awareness programs in collaboration with PJTAU.