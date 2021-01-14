Telangana: Festive dose to Covid-19 vaccination drive

Hyderabad: After Sankaranthi, another festive season would begin in Telangana as the State government is making arrangements to launch the Corona vaccination programme in a celebratory mood from January 16.

The district authorities were making arrangements to felicitate the vaccinated persons and also take up local level rallies with them to educate people about the importance of corona vaccine. Special celebrations would also be organised in the offices of the frontline warriors who are going to have the first dose of vaccine from Friday in the State.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked all the District Collectors to make sure that the vaccination event was a big hit without giving a scope to criticism from any quarters. The local authorities were asked to make necessary arrangements to create confidence among all sections on the vaccination programme. The local officials and people representatives would be invited to grace the occasion. A festive atmosphere was being created at the vaccination centre by strictly adhering to the Covid safety protocols. "A celebration mood to wipe out the corona pandemic during the vaccination programme would be created in every village," the officials said.

The government would also take up some awareness programmes on Covid vaccination by taking up rallies with limited numbers. The officials would also visit the families of frontline warriors and felicitate them recognizing the services rendered by the doctors and other medical staff during the corona crisis.

The government would pay a special attention to the vaccinated persons and enquire their health status from time to time. The authorities were also asked to keep a close watch on the social media and take stern action if anyone found circulating fake news against the vaccination.