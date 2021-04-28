Telangana: Fire accident in electricity substation in Gadwal

A major fire broke out at a electricity substation in in Vaddepalli of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The fire is said to be erupted due to a short district. However, no casualties have been reported.

Fire fighters were alerted who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Due to the fire accident, the power supply in 12 villages was disrupted. According to the information, the power will be resumed after the repair work.

The electricity officials said that the fire has caused huge damage which is yet to be ascertained.