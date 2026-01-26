Telangana focused on expanding welfare schemes, strengthening agriculture: Governor

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, during the last two years, focused on expanding welfare schemes and strengthening agricultural support. and developing infrastructure, along with significant investments in digital education, new universities, and boosting the IT/ ITES sector through tech parks and innovation initiatives, all while sustaining strong economic growth and improving law and order, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Monday.

During his speech at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Governor listed various schemes implemented for welfare and development.

He stated that the government is according the highest priority to the welfare of farmers. Round-the-clock quality power supply is being provided to the agricultural sector, and farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh have been waived, involving an expenditure of Rs 20,617 crore and benefiting around 26 lakh farmers.

The Governor mentioned that the Rythu Bharosa assistance was enhanced last year from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre per annum, strengthening input support to cultivators. In addition, every grain produced by farmers is being procured, along with a bonus of 500 rupees per quintal on fine variety paddy.

During the current Kharif season, around 72 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured from 14.24 lakh farmers, with payments amounting to Rs 17,079.50 crore till date. A further Rs 1,453 crore was disbursed as a bonus subsidy.

He pointed out that Telangana has emerged as India’s leading producer of paddy, supported by robust agricultural infrastructure. The state has also expanded its presence in international markets, exporting rice to countries such as the Philippines.

The Governor stated that for the first time, a Farmer Commission has been constituted to enhance farmers’ economy and promote sustainable agricultural practices through modern technologies, soil health management, organic farming, and effective implementation of welfare schemes - thereby improving productivity and reducing indebtedness.

He said the problem-ridden Dharani Portal was replaced with the farmer-friendly Bhu Bharati Act to resolve long-standing land disputes.

After a long gap, the government has successfully completed the recruitment in Group I, Group II, Group III and Group IV categories through the Telangana Public Service Commission. As many as 62,749 youth have been given jobs through the Public Service Commission, the Police Recruitment Board and other recruitment agencies till date, he said.

To provide employment in the private sector, the government had recently initiated the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) to empower the youth by enhancing their employability at zero cost. A total of 1,22,337 job seekers were enrolled, and 1,892 employers were onboarded.

Governor Varma said the Young India Skill University was established by the government to impart employable skills among youth. Major reforms in the school and higher education sectors were also introduced. The government is setting up a Young India Sports University in the Future City, which will be an integrated sports hub.

The government has upgraded ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres, to skill youth in high-demand sectors, bridging the gap between industry and academia with training, scholarships and job support, aiming to make Telangana a global skill capital.

"The government firmly believes that the future of the state is shaped in classrooms and has therefore undertaken several initiatives to strengthen the government education system, enabling it to compete on par with private institutions," he said.

An Education Commission was appointed to formulate effective education policies. Mess charges were increased by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent to improve facilities for students.

"Young India Integrated Residential Schools, each on 25 acres, are being established to provide equal opportunities to students. Recently, a Young India Police Residential School was started for the children of police personnel," he added.