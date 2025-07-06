  • Menu
Telangana food fest held at St George Nino’s Block

Students of St George Nino’s Block-CBSE, Rekurti, Karimnagar, on Saturday showcased flavours of Telangana food items.

Karimanagar: Students of St George Nino’s Block-CBSE, Rekurti, Karimnagar, on Saturday showcased flavours of Telangana food items. The students brought and displayed various traditional dishes, highlighting the state’s cultural heritage.

Chairman Dr P Fatima Reddy applauded the students, parents, and teachers for their efforts.

