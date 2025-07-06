Live
- TTD EO directs timely completion of ongoing construction works
- ‘Bigg Boss 19’ makes history with AI robot contestant Habubu
- Morning coffee could be the secret to slowing ageing, new study reveals
- 3-day Int’l conference concludes at IIT Tirupati
- Storm brews among Bhadrachalam Congress factions
- Bookshelf
- SVU reviews academic consultants’ performance
- Woman dies as RTC bus hits bike
- SCCL achieves 100 pc coal transportation in first quarter
- Protestors attack Tahsildar’s car
Telangana food fest held at St George Nino’s Block
Highlights
Students of St George Nino’s Block-CBSE, Rekurti, Karimnagar, on Saturday showcased flavours of Telangana food items.
Karimanagar: Students of St George Nino’s Block-CBSE, Rekurti, Karimnagar, on Saturday showcased flavours of Telangana food items. The students brought and displayed various traditional dishes, highlighting the state’s cultural heritage.
Chairman Dr P Fatima Reddy applauded the students, parents, and teachers for their efforts.
Next Story