Telangana for 50:50 share of Krishna water

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government would take a crucial decision on Krishna water sharing disputes intensified between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on July 13. A schedule to fill up 50,000 vacancies in government departments would also be finalised in the cabinet meeting.



Top sources said that a resolution on the use of 50 per cent of Krishna water would be adopted in the meeting as the Chief Minister already announced Telangana would start using 50 per cent of water - 405.5 tmc ft of the 811 tmc ft allocated to the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State from this year. The CM already rejected the present Krishna river water share of 66:34 between Andhra and Telangana. "Water sharing and utilisation of Krishna water for irrigation, hydel power generation and drinking purpose will be discussed in the cabinet and some important decisions will be taken. The government is planning to forward the resolutions to the Union government demanding for more allocations to Telangana," said top officials.

The government would also take a decision whether to wage a legal battle against Andhra Pradesh on illegal projects mainly Rayalaseema Lift irrigation Scheme and enhancement of Pothireddypadu head regulator capacity in the meeting.

Increase of land market values and property registration fees aiming to increase the revenues would be figured in the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee headed on mobilisation of financial resources headed by state Finance Minister T Harish Rao had recently recommended the government to the increase of land values and registration fees.



Introduction of a slew of new welfare and development programmes among the other issues to be included in the agenda of the cabinet meeting. The cabinet is likely to approve the recently announced new welfare and development programmes mainly – the Dalit Empowerment scheme, Insurance scheme for weavers and the launch of old-age pension to above 57 years old. Officials said that the state Medical and Health department was preparing a detailed report on the possible threat of third wave of corona pandemic and the construction of new multi-specialty hospitals and the cabinet would ratify some important proposals mooted by the government to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state.

The other issues mainly the implementation of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes and arrangements made for the ensuing kharif season would also be discussed in detail in the meeting.