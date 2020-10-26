Telangana Former minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy's wife passes away

Telangana: Telangana Former home minister and TRS leader Nayani Narasimha Reddy's wife Nayani Ahalya Reddy passed away on Monday late evening at the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad four days after the death of her husband. She was 68. Ahalya Reddy is survived by a son and a daughter.





It was already known that Nayani Narasimha Reddy has breathed his last at a private hospital on October 22 where he admitted with health complications after testing positive for coronavirus.