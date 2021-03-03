Telangana: Foundation stone laid for urban forest park at Khanapur

Environment minister Indrakaran Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation stone for urban forest park here at Khanapur in Telangana. The government's aim is to expand the forest area near cities and towns and develop them into urban forest park and lounge spaces, the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Indra Karan Reddy said that the government developed the urban forest parks near Mavala, Nirmal and Asifabad and people are showing interest to visit the parks to spent their time during the holiday.

Facilities like cycling, lotus pond, canopy walk, play ground and other things will be developed, the minister said.

The urban forest park at Khanapur is being developed across 225 hectares at a cost of Rs 8.50 crore. MLA Rekha Naik, ZP chairman K Vijayalakshmi Reddy, PCCF R Shobha, collector Musharaf Ali Farooqi, Kavval field director Vinod Kumar and other officials were present.