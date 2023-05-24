Live
Telangana: Four brothers killed in road accident
Highlights
A car in which they were travelling in turned turtle resulting in death on spot. They were on the way to Siddipet to attand their father’s last rites
Siddipet: In a tragic incident, four brothers belonging to the same family of Chautapalli village of Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district were killed.
The mishap took place at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, The deceased have been identified as Erukala Krishna, Erukala Sanjeev, Erukala Suresh and Erukala Vasu, brothers of the same family in the village.
The death of four brothers who settled in Surat for a living has cast a shadow of sadness in the village.
Four brothers died when their car overturned in Aurangabad while they were going to Surat to attend their father's last rites in their hometown.
The relatives said that the dead bodies will be brought to the native village.
