Telangana: Four-month old kid among 25 who died of Covid-19

Hyderabad: Seventeen male and eight female patients have died so far due to Covid-19. Among the deceased are two male kids-one four months infant and another one year old. Also, nearly 20 of the deceased patients were found to be either 50 years or above.

One underlying condition that health authorities found in their analysis of cause of deaths of 25 Covid-19 patients so far in TS was that most of them had diabetis and hypertension issues which complicated their health further leading to death. Few had died due to severe respiratory problems and one due to pneumonia. A 35-year woman who was a cancer patient could not not recover and died.

