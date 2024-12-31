Live
Just In
Telangana Four-Wheelers Association Offers Free Transportation for New Year Celebrations
Hyderabad : Telangana Four-Wheelers Association has decided to provide free transportation services on the occasion of New Year’s Eve. The initiative aims to ensure public safety and reduce the risk of accidents during the festive celebrations.
The free transportation services will be available tonight across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda limits. The association has arranged a fleet of 500 cars and 250 bike taxis to cater to the needs of partygoers and revelers.
This initiative is expected to benefit those attending New Year events across the city, providing a safe and reliable commute option. Speaking about the program, association representatives stated that this effort is part of their commitment to public welfare and road safety during festive occasions.
Citizens are encouraged to make use of this service and celebrate the New Year responsibly.