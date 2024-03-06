Telangana Gateway of South: Modi

Hyderabad: Reiterating his government's working ideology and mantra of Rashtra Vikas through development of States and stressing modern infrastructure push of Rs 11 lakh crore in the recent budget, PM Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Centre is making efforts to provide maximum benefit to Telangana--the gateway of South.

Speaking after laying the foundation, dedicating multiple projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas projects on the second day of a visit to Telangana, he said Kandi-Ramsanpalle section of NH-161 and Miryalaguda-Kodad section of NH-167 will improve transport facilities between Telangana and AP. He inaugurated two projects of four-lining of 40-km-long Kandi-Ramsanpalle section of NH-161. The project is a part of the Indore-Hyderabad Economic Corridor. Modi said it will facilitate seamless passenger and freight movement between Telangana, Maharashtra and MP. The section will also substantially reduce travel time between Hyderabad and Nanded by about three hours. He inaugurated upgradation of 47-km-long Miryalaguda -Kodad section of NH-167 to two lanes with paved shoulders. This, he said, would improve connectivity and boost tourism, economic activity and industries in the region.

He laid stone for six-lining of 29-km-long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. This will improve connectivity to major industrial centres like Pashamylaram, near Patancheru.

As a part of improving rail connectivity and services in Telangana, Modi said electrification and doubling works in railways in Telangana are moving at a fast pace. The doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar- Moulali route and six new station buildings have been taken up. Besides, he said, the flagged-off MMTS service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moulali-Sanathnagar will provide convenient travel to commuters with connectivity to several areas of Hyderabad and Secundrabad.

Modi said the inauguration of the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre at Begumpet airport is a major gift for Telangana. The centre is the first of its kind and will give recognition to Telangana in the field; it will give a research and development platform to the aviation startups in the country. On the inauguration of Indian Oil's Pradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline, he said it will enable cheaper transportation of petroleum products in an environmentally sustainable way. He stressed the project would contribute to the government's working model of Viksit Bharat through Viksit Telangana.

In the morning the PM visited iconic Ujjain Mahankali temple in Secundrabad and offered prayers. He was given traditional welcome; presented a potrait of Mahakali. The security was strengthened during his visit to the temple in the vicinity and roads leading to the Secunderabad railway station.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were among those present.