Telangana gears up for ‘value-based growth’: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana has become a role model for other states in the country as it gears up for ‘value-based growth’, said State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. He urged industrialists to come forward and invest in Telangana, which is the most conducive environment for industrial development.

He was addressing at the inaugural session of the three-day ‘JITO Connect 2025’, which will be organized for three days in Hitex and HICCs under the auspices of the Hyderabad chapter of JITO, attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Once upon a time, industrialists used to make investments based on the subsidies and incentives provided by the government. Now, according to the changing circumstances, their thinking has also changed.” He said that they are making a decision only after examining every aspect thoroughly. Is the growth ethical, inclusive, and sustainable?

They are taking a step forward only after studying. He said that Telangana is building the future itself, without waiting for the future. He explained that Telangana is a mine of opportunities and has the most favorable conditions for setting up industries compared to other states. He asked people to make a decision after visiting Telangana once before investing in other areas. He said that if the spirit of ‘service’ of the Jain community is connected with the Telangana innovation ecosystem, the ethical growth model that the world wants will emerge.

The Minister advised young entrepreneurs and innovators that a real unicorn does not mean a billion dollars, but one that affects the lives of millions of people. Famous yoga guru Ramdev Baba, BJP state president Ramachandra Rao, representatives of JITO Hyderabad chapter Rohit Kothari, Lalit Chopra, Vishal Anchalia, BL Bhandari, Sushil and others participated in the program.