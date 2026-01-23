Telangana gets second Amrit Bharat Express, PM Modi to flag off today

Telangana is set to receive its second Amrit Bharat Express, a superfast train connecting Charlapalli in Secunderabad to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide initiative to expand affordable and comfortable rail services. The train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister on January 23, from Thiruvananthapuram, alongside three other Amrit Bharat Express services across the country.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allocating another Amrit Bharat Express to Telangana, highlighting its role in making long-distance travel more accessible and comfortable.

This new service follows the earlier Charlapalli–Muzaffarpur Amrit Bharat Express, making it the second such train dedicated to Telangana. The train, numbered 17041/17042, will run weekly. It departs Charlapalli every Tuesday at 7.15 am and reaches Thiruvananthapuram the next day at 2:45 pm. The return journey begins Wednesday evening at 5:30 pm, arriving in Charlapalli by Thursday night at 11:30 pm.

The train route covers major stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Nalgonda, Guntur, Nellore, Renigunta, Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Kollam, before reaching Thiruvananthapuram.

Designed with indigenous technology, the Amrit Bharat Express offers modern amenities for non-AC long-distance passengers. Facilities include foldable snack tables, mobile and bottle holders, radium floor strips for night visibility, modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing, fire safety systems, provisions for differently-abled passengers, speed charging points and a pantry car.