Live
- Telangana: TSLPRB announces SI and ASI results
- No scope for talks with Karnataka on Cauvery water issue: TN Minister
- Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka condole death of Gaddar
- Telangana Congress demands Gaddar's last rites with full state honours
- Naidu ask Anantapur leaders to put differences asidw
- Gaddar Biography: Death, Family, Telangana songs, Date of Birth, Age
- Handloom Day to be celebrated today
- Delhi's Environment Minister inaugurates fourth Van Mahotsav
- NIA makes another arrest in Phulwari Sharif terror module case
- IMD forecasts rainfall in several parts of India
Just In
Telangana Government adopts Bill for TSRTC merger with government
Highlights
The Telangana State Assembly has adopted the bill for the merger of TSRTC with government today.
State Transport minister P Ajay introduced the bill in the house after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's marathon speech on state development.
Earlier, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved for the introduction of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly with certain recommendations to the State Government.
