Telangana Government adopts Bill for TSRTC merger with government

The Telangana State Assembly has adopted the bill for the merger of TSRTC with government today.

The Telangana State Assembly has adopted the bill for the merger of TSRTC with government today.

State Transport minister P Ajay introduced the bill in the house after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's marathon speech on state development.

Earlier, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan approved for the introduction of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill 2023 in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly with certain recommendations to the State Government.

