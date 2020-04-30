Telangana Government aims to procure 3L metric tonnes maize: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: About 59,932 metric tonnes of maize has been procured so far against the target of three lakh metric tonne maize in the district, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Speaking at a review meeting on yasangi crops paddy and maize procurement here on Wednesday, he told the officials concerned to take measures at the earliest to transport the produce to warehouses at Miryalagudem, function halls, AMC sheds and mills in Khammam.



Stating that the produce should not be kept at procurement centres, the Minister directed the district transport officer to arrange around 150 vehicles to transport maize. He also told the arrange food for the drivers.

Minister Ajay discussed the problems created by the rice millers on unloading the paddy transported to the mills with Civil Supplies Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy over phone. He also wanted the elected representatives to extend their support to farmers in coordination with officials and Farmers Coordination Committees.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that arrangements were ,ade to stock maize in warehouses at Guntur and Miryalagudem. Maize would be stocked at private warehouses as per the approval by State Warehousing Corporation.

An amount of Rs 80 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of nearly 6,000 farmers towards the food grains procured so far. A report on the loss caused by unseasonal rains would be submitted to the government, he said.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, K Upender Reddy and L Ramulu Naik, who attended the meeting brought many issues being faced by farmers during the procurement process. ZP Chairman L Kamalraj and others were present.