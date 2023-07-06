Telangana Government approves establishment of medical college in Maheshwaram

Rangareddy: In a major decision, the Medical and Health department has granted approval for the establishment of a medical college in Maheshwaram. The order, issued on Wednesday, signifies the initiation of operations for a general hospital with 100 medical seats. This long-awaited announcement is a result of the unwavering efforts of Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who revealed the news during his visit to Maheshwaram.

During his visit, Chief Minister emphasised the government’s dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people. Sabita Indra Reddy, who has been a fervent advocate for the development of Maheshwaram, played a pivotal role in fructifying the decision to establish a medical college.

Addressing the occasion, she highlighted the significance of the approved medical college, which will not only address the healthcare needs of the local population but also provide educational opportunities for aspiring medical students. With 100 medical seats available, it is expected to attract students from across the State, contributing to the academic and socio-economic growth of Maheshwaram.