Live
- Greenwood High students shine in IB Diploma Exam 2023
- Beware! Meta's Threads App collects your personal data - Find List
- 8th Annual International Conference BGCI 2023 on July 7th to 9th
- Gujarat records over a third of average monsoon rain; Kutch leads with 87.44%
- Future of Rajasthan safe in Congress’ hands: Mallikarjun Kharge
- Delhi University announces 3 new B.Tech courses, registrations open
- Apple Releases iOS 17 Beta 3: Check What is New
- Chandrababu hold meetings with party leaders from constituencies
- Congress, TMC members walkout of Standing Committee on Home Affairs, seek discussion over Manipur
- Google Photos gets new video effects
Telangana Government approves establishment of medical college in Maheshwaram
In a major decision, the Medical and Health department has granted approval for the establishment of a medical college in Maheshwaram.
Rangareddy: In a major decision, the Medical and Health department has granted approval for the establishment of a medical college in Maheshwaram. The order, issued on Wednesday, signifies the initiation of operations for a general hospital with 100 medical seats. This long-awaited announcement is a result of the unwavering efforts of Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy and the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who revealed the news during his visit to Maheshwaram.
During his visit, Chief Minister emphasised the government’s dedication to fulfilling promises made to the people. Sabita Indra Reddy, who has been a fervent advocate for the development of Maheshwaram, played a pivotal role in fructifying the decision to establish a medical college.
Addressing the occasion, she highlighted the significance of the approved medical college, which will not only address the healthcare needs of the local population but also provide educational opportunities for aspiring medical students. With 100 medical seats available, it is expected to attract students from across the State, contributing to the academic and socio-economic growth of Maheshwaram.