Telangana government bars private schools from fee hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Tuesday issued an order barring the private and unaided recognised schools from increasing school fee for the academic year 2020-21. The GO was issued following a State Cabinet resolution allowing the schools to charge only the tuition fee monthly till further orders without any increase in the school fee for the academic year 2020-21.

Invoking the Rule 21 of Telangana Educational Institutions (Establishment, Recognition, Administration & Control of Schools under Private Management) Rules, 1993, the government directed all the private and unaided recognised schools in the State affiliated to State Board, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards to comply with its orders.

Asking the State Commissioner of School Education (SCSE) to take necessary steps, it warned the schools that non-compliance of the orders will invite cancellation of school recognition, revoking the no-objection certificate granted for affiliation to other boards. That apart, action will also be initiated against the erring school managements under the relevant Act and rules, it said.

