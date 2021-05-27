Telangana: Government Decides To Conduct Inter Exams In July

It seems that the Inter Board is prepping up to conduct the Inter examinations in Telangana in the second week of July. But it is only possible if the situation comes back to normalcy. Along with this it, there is a chance to make changes to the question papers. It can either be reducing examination time or changes in question paper pattern, the changes are done mainly aiming to reduce the pressure on the students. The government has said it will conduct inter-examinations at the end of June in a virtual meeting with state education ministers and secretaries recently chaired by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal but the question arises among the authorities is that does the situation will come under control till June or not. With this opinion, it was decided to conduct the exams only after the situation comes under control.

The CBSE board is also taking steps to conduct Class XII examinations in July. The Inter-Board is planning to conduct examinations in the state in the second week of July. It is learned that proposals have also been sent to the government to this effect. A final decision is likely to be made within a week.

On the other hand, the Inter Board is preparing plans to reduce the pressure on students due to the lockdown. The board intends to make use of the questionnaires already prepared. It is taking steps to ensure that half of them have a choice. That is, students have to write answers to half the questions. The marks will be doubled and be added to the final marks. It also seems that the Inter Board wants to reduce the exam time to 90 minutes. The first-year exams are also likely to be held in July along with the inter-secondary exams. The government has already canceled the inter-first-year exams. But there is a chance that exams may be held in July as an option for the students.