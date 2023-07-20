  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao
x

 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo)

Highlights

With Global city Hyderabad facing heavy rains and with weather office predicting heavy rains for next three days, Government of Telangana has declared holidays for schools and government offices on Friday and Saturday under the limits of GHMC.

With Global city Hyderabad facing heavy rains and with weather office predicting heavy rains for next three days, Government of Telangana has declared holidays for schools and government offices on Friday and Saturday under the limits of GHMC.

Following the review meeting held by Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Thursday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed her to announce the holidays.

The government has also asked private companies to explore the possibility of work from home for their employees

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X