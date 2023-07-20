Telangana Government declares two days holidays for schools and government offices due to heavy rains

With Global city Hyderabad facing heavy rains and with weather office predicting heavy rains for next three days, Government of Telangana has declared holidays for schools and government offices on Friday and Saturday under the limits of GHMC.

Following the review meeting held by Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Thursday, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed her to announce the holidays.

The government has also asked private companies to explore the possibility of work from home for their employees