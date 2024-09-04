  • Menu
Telangana Government Establishes Telangana Education Commission

Highlights

The Telangana government has issued orders to establish the Telangana Education Commission.

The Telangana government has issued orders to establish the Telangana Education Commission. The commission's primary objective is to develop a comprehensive educational policy that spans from pre-primary education to university level.

The newly formed commission will consist of a chairman and three experts from the education sector as members. Additionally, a senior official from the Education Department will serve as the member secretary. This initiative aims to enhance and streamline the educational framework across the state, ensuring that policies are in place to support quality education at all levels.

